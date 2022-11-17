Jeffrey Dean Morgan Sounds Off On Wife Hilarie Burton's Drama With Candace Cameron Bure
After actor Hilarie Burton weighed in on former Hallmark Channel actor Candace Cameron Bure's comments about Great American Family, the channel with which she now has a contract, Burton's husband, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has chimed in with his own thoughts on the controversy. For some background, Bure said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," and also stated, "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."
Many, including Burton, as well as JoJo Siwa and Bure's "Full House" co-star Jodie Sweetin, have taken Bure's comments to mean that she is not supportive of the LGBTQ+ community or of same-sex marriage. Following criticism, Bure's former employer, Hallmark Channel issued a statement in 2019 about its commitment to diversity and inclusion, including the representation of same-sex couples. But, as Bure doubles down on her stance, Morgan has something to say about his wife's perspective on the issue.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan backs wife Hilarie Burton's comments against Candace Cameron Bure
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is firmly siding with wife and fellow actor Hilarie Burton as she voices her frustrations with Candace Cameron Bure online.
On November 14, Burton retweeted an article by TVLine, to which she added her take on the matter: "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank." Morgan then responded to his wife, writing, "How'd I miss this twit?! Who the f**k is this person? Hey Hil? You're awesome. We lucky to have ya. X." Morgan followed with another tweet, adding, "'Make your money honey.' Lol... cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing."
For her part, Bure has issued a statement of her own in response to the criticism directed her way, as shared with People. "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," Bure said, in part, adding that, "[I]n the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you'll join me in sharing God's hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish."