Jeffrey Dean Morgan Sounds Off On Wife Hilarie Burton's Drama With Candace Cameron Bure

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is firmly siding with wife and fellow actor Hilarie Burton as she voices her frustrations with Candace Cameron Bure online.

On November 14, Burton retweeted an article by TVLine, to which she added her take on the matter: "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank." Morgan then responded to his wife, writing, "How'd I miss this twit?! Who the f**k is this person? Hey Hil? You're awesome. We lucky to have ya. X." Morgan followed with another tweet, adding, "'Make your money honey.' Lol... cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing."

For her part, Bure has issued a statement of her own in response to the criticism directed her way, as shared with People. "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," Bure said, in part, adding that, "[I]n the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you'll join me in sharing God's hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish."