Howard Stern Has Warning For Pete Davidson As Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors Swirl

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly heating up romantically, and Howard Stern has taken notice.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum ended his romance with Kim Kardashian over the summer, while Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Credit to Stern, the unlikely cupid that noticed the two were single and suggested the supermodel should be Davidson's next girlfriend back in September. "Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone's speculating who's gonna be next?" Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show (via Page Six). "Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty... That would be a good matchup there."

"This guy, he's unbelievable with the ladies," the radio personality mused. "Listen, the dude's a funny dude. He's successful. He's a good-looking guy, got a nice physique." Now that Davidson is believed to be romancing Ratajkowski, Stern said on a recent episode of "The Howard Stern Show" that he "called it" but also gave the comedian a stark warning.