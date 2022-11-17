Howard Stern Has Warning For Pete Davidson As Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors Swirl
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly heating up romantically, and Howard Stern has taken notice.
The "Saturday Night Live" alum ended his romance with Kim Kardashian over the summer, while Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Credit to Stern, the unlikely cupid that noticed the two were single and suggested the supermodel should be Davidson's next girlfriend back in September. "Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone's speculating who's gonna be next?" Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show (via Page Six). "Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty... That would be a good matchup there."
"This guy, he's unbelievable with the ladies," the radio personality mused. "Listen, the dude's a funny dude. He's successful. He's a good-looking guy, got a nice physique." Now that Davidson is believed to be romancing Ratajkowski, Stern said on a recent episode of "The Howard Stern Show" that he "called it" but also gave the comedian a stark warning.
Howard Stern had a warning for Pete Davidson about dating celebrities
Howard Stern did a victory lap on the November 15th episode of "The Howard Stern Show," where he took credit for playing matchmaker. "I don't wanna come off with a big head here, but everyone's looking at me going, 'You predicted this on the air Howard,'" Stern said. "I think it's f**king great. First of all, I called it ... This dude is living the dream."
While Stern is obviously happy about the comedian getting on with Emily Ratajkowski, he warned that Davidson ought to tread the dating game carefully. "[Emily] is a great beauty, but at some point, if he f**ks so many women, he's going to start to get the reputation that he's like a bee — he pollinates and then goes," the radio personality said. "You don't want to become the guy who just f–ks celebrity girls. So, he's got to be careful." Despite the warning, Stern commended Davidson for being linked to several famous faces, saying, "He's on a terrific roll — I say right on."
Ratajkowski and Davidson have yet to confirm that they are indeed an item, but a source close to the model dished to E! News that the two have "gone on a few dates," and Ratajkowski "thinks Pete is charming."