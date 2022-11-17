Jerry Seinfeld Sounds Off On Dave Chappelle's Controversial SNL Monologue

Jerry Seinfeld is making his thoughts on Dave Chappelle's controversial "Saturday Night Live" monologue pretty clear. For a little context, Chappelle hosted the long-running NBC show on November 12 and discussed the controversy surrounding Kanye West and his outspoken antisemetic comments, which received plenty of backlash from famous faces (including his former wife Kim Kardashian and her family). Addressing the rapper's remarks during his opening monologue, Chappelle pretended to read from a piece of paper, stating, "I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community." He then got to the punchline, joking, "And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."

Chappelle also went on to discuss Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving's antisemitism controversy, as the athlete was banned from several games after her shared a video on social media containing antisemetic themes. "It shouldn't be this scary to talk about anything. It makes my job incredibly difficult," Chappelle said as he closed out his monologue.

Naturally, Chappelle's monologue got some mixed responses on social media. "That Dave Chappelle 'SNL' monologue probably did more to normalize anti-Semitism than anything Kanye said," one person tweeted. Another disagreed though, hitting back, "I'm Jewish and I really don't know why everybody's freaking out about dave chappelle on SNL. He is a comedian whose job is to cross lines. If anything his treatment of Jews was extremely tame compared to any of the other groups he makes fun of. Laugh and move on it's OK."