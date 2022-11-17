Kristen Bell Voices Her Secret To Long-Lasting Marriage With Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been together for years, and they are an excellent example of a Hollywood duo who knows what it takes to make a marriage last. In an interview with "Today," Bell shared that she and Shepard met in 2007 at a mutual friend's dinner party. However, it was definitely not love at first sight, with Bell sharing that there were "no sparks whatsoever" during their initial encounter. Luckily, the pair eventually went to a hockey game in Detroit a few weeks later and hit it off, thus beginning their sweet relationship.

As fans know, Bell and Shepard, who share two children, seem pretty laid back in all aspects of their lives, and the same is true of their wedding. According to People, they opted to skip out on a ritzy Hollywood affair and wed in a low-key courthouse ceremony. "I don't fault anyone who wants a big day — especially girls," Bell told the outlet of their wedding choice. "[But] we get more than enough attention in our everyday lives. I also wear more than enough party dresses." Following the ceremony, the pair picked up a couple of sandwiches and called it a day (which seems pretty cool if you ask us)!

Of course, Bell posts about her man on social media from time to time, including at racing events. "PDA on the grid gets the drivers revved up," Bell joked in July, as she shared a few photos of her kissing Shepard. Now, she's offering up some sound marriage advice, too.