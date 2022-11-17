Abby De La Rosa Clears Up Misconception About Daughter With Nick Cannon

Over the last six years, NIck Cannon has had multiple children with six different women — including his ex wife Mariah Carey, via Page Six. Needless to say, the accomplished actor and TV host has inspired a slew of headlines about his unique thought process about having children. "My grandmother was a foster mother and I grew up with so many babies within our households," Cannon shared during an interview. "So I think that's naturally like in my DNA." Despite not aspiring to have "mad children," he noted getting to a place where "I had been so blessed that all I wanted to do was be a blessing." He later added, "I just want to give. I want to provide."

Now, Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger. The "America's Got Talent" host recently welcomed his 11th child into the world, just about a month after the birth of his 10th child with Brittany Bell, per CNN. Cannon's latest child is with DJ Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shared two children.

To announce the baby's arrival, Cannon took to Instagram to share his joy with his six million followers. However, his posts sparked a bit of confusion about the baby's name.