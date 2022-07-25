Nick Cannon's Family Officially Just Got Even Bigger
As most of his fans know, Nick Cannon has a pretty big family, and it's only continuing to grow. The rapper is the proud father of eight kiddos, including twins Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Us Weekly shares that the star also shares two kiddos with Brittany Bell and another two with Abby De La Rosa. In addition, Cannon and model Alyssa Scott had one child together, son Zen. Sadly, Cannon announced Zen's death when he was just 5-months-old in December 2021. According to the star, baby Zen tragically died of brain cancer.
Cannon's unconventional lifestyle has made plenty of headlines, and the star is well aware. "I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership," he told Dr. Laura Berman in response to critics, per Newsweek. He continued, "I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child."
In January, Cannon and model Bre Tiesi announced that they were expecting their first child together. "My son," she wrote on an Instagram post that included a sweet video of their sex reveal. "Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love." A few months later, the couple proudly shared the news that they welcomed their little boy.
Tiesi and Cannon welcome their first child together
Nick Cannon is officially a dad for the 8th time. Baby mama Bre Tiesi took to Instagram on July 25 to share a series of images from the couple's special day. Some of the photos captured Tiesi getting ready to give birth in the bathtub, while Cannon also made an appearance in a few shots. A geotag in the post indicated that the birth occurred in Los Angeles, California. Tiesi accompanied the images with a lengthy caption as she shared her son's birth story with fans. "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience," she wrote while thanking her team for all their help.
Tiesi also gave Cannon a nod for all of his support during such a special time. "I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us," she gushed. The model also informed fans of a YouTube video that further detailed the birth.
Fans made sure to shower the post with love and support for the couple and their little bundle of joy. "Yayyy news is finally out so happy for you guys and excited for you as you journey through mom life love ya girl," one follower gushed. "Congratulations super mama!" another chimed in.