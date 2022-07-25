Nick Cannon's Family Officially Just Got Even Bigger

As most of his fans know, Nick Cannon has a pretty big family, and it's only continuing to grow. The rapper is the proud father of eight kiddos, including twins Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Us Weekly shares that the star also shares two kiddos with Brittany Bell and another two with Abby De La Rosa. In addition, Cannon and model Alyssa Scott had one child together, son Zen. Sadly, Cannon announced Zen's death when he was just 5-months-old in December 2021. According to the star, baby Zen tragically died of brain cancer.

Cannon's unconventional lifestyle has made plenty of headlines, and the star is well aware. "I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership," he told Dr. Laura Berman in response to critics, per Newsweek. He continued, "I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child."

In January, Cannon and model Bre Tiesi announced that they were expecting their first child together. "My son," she wrote on an Instagram post that included a sweet video of their sex reveal. "Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love." A few months later, the couple proudly shared the news that they welcomed their little boy.