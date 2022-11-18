Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Ticket Sale Drama Is Worse Than We Originally Thought

Swifties are ready to wage war against Ticketmaster. Tickets to Taylor Swift's "The Eras" Tour, which she describes as "a journey through the musical eras of [her] career (past and present!)" went on sale in mid-November 2020, and instead of fans reveling in excitement to see the star, thousands are complaining about the inefficiency of the ticketing process. The blame has been placed on Ticketmaster, which has practically monopolized live events after the company merged with Live Nation in 2010, per NPR.

Unnecessarily long wait times, temporary outages, and ridiculous dynamic pricing were the key complaints of fans during the pre-sale alone, with many leaving empty-handed despite getting access to "Verified Fan" codes, Ticketmaster's initiative to weed out bots and scalpers. It has gotten to the point that politicians have joined in on the discourse and taken aim at the company for failing to deliver a smooth ticketing process.

"@Ticketmaster's excessive wait times and fees are completely unacceptable, as seen with today's @taylorswift13 tickets, and are a symptom of a larger problem. It's no secret that Live Nation-Ticketmaster is an unchecked monopoly," tweeted Rep. David Cicilline, the chairman of the Antitrust Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also weighed in on the issue, saying, "Ticketmaster is a monopoly, its merger with Live Nation should never have been approved, and they needed to be reigned in. Break them up." Despite the seemingly endless list of complaints by fans and lawmakers alike, a new development made this ticketing controversy even more chaotic.