How Zoë Kravitz Formed A Close Bond With Taylor Swift Over The Pandemic

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have no "Bad Blood." In fact, they're pretty darn close! We know Swift had quite the posse of A-List pals, with the star regularly gushing about her famous besties and vice versa. Of course, one of Swift's sweetest friendships has to be with Selena Gomez, as the twosome regularly share sweet insights into their close bond on social media. Swift was very vocal when it came to supporting her bestie when she dropped her intimate "My Mind & Me" documentary in November, as the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker took to Instagram Stories to share a clip from the documentary Gomez shared to Instagram and wrote (via Elle), "So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever." Adorable!

That came shortly after Gomez spoke about her relationship with the star, telling Rolling Stone that she considered Swift to be the only famous person she's close friends with. "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor," she said.

But now we can add another sweet friend to that list of people to gush about, as Kravitz is opening up about how Swift helped to keep her sane amid the unprecedented time that was the height of the coronavirus pandemic.