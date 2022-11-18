How Zoë Kravitz Formed A Close Bond With Taylor Swift Over The Pandemic
Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have no "Bad Blood." In fact, they're pretty darn close! We know Swift had quite the posse of A-List pals, with the star regularly gushing about her famous besties and vice versa. Of course, one of Swift's sweetest friendships has to be with Selena Gomez, as the twosome regularly share sweet insights into their close bond on social media. Swift was very vocal when it came to supporting her bestie when she dropped her intimate "My Mind & Me" documentary in November, as the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker took to Instagram Stories to share a clip from the documentary Gomez shared to Instagram and wrote (via Elle), "So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever." Adorable!
That came shortly after Gomez spoke about her relationship with the star, telling Rolling Stone that she considered Swift to be the only famous person she's close friends with. "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor," she said.
But now we can add another sweet friend to that list of people to gush about, as Kravitz is opening up about how Swift helped to keep her sane amid the unprecedented time that was the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Taylor Swift was 'an important part' of Zoë Kravitz' lockdown
It turns out Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz teamed up during the pandemic to create their own bubble, which allowed them to spend time together when the whole world shut down. The "Big Little Lies" star dished on their pandemic bond to GQ, explaining of Swift, "She was my pod." And it sounds like the two relied heavily on each other. "She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday," Kravitz shared, as Swift spent some time in the U.K. amid the lockdown with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. But this is no one way friendship street. Oh, no. Swift also gushed about Kravitz, telling the outlet, "Zoë's sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist, and such an incredible friend. She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is."
In addition to celebrating birthdays and cooking, Swift and Kravitz also used their lockdown to collaborate on new music which made its way onto her huge hit album, "Midnights." As Swifties will already know, the actor actually co-wrote the song "Lavender Haze" (which is thought to be inspired by Swift's romance with Alwyn) while she also provided backing vocals on the bonus song "Glitch," per Billboard.