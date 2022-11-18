Jana Kramer Walks Back On Her Admitted Dating Faux Pas With Chris Evans

Jana Kramer is walking back on her claims that Chris Evans ghosted her once upon a time. On a November 2022 episode of her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," the actor spilled juicy details about her past romances, which apparently include the "Captain America" actor. She dished that they "went on a few dates" long before Evans became a bonafide superstar, but while there was an attraction there, things eventually soured. "He wasn't Captain America, but he was like the heartthrob, cutie," she recalled (via E! News). "I can't remember how many dates it was. I just remember the last date."

The last date, according to her, was disastrous and "embarrassing." She recounted how she went to his house while he had friends over from Boston and how she had to use his bathroom after eating some asparagus. You can probably imagine how that turned out. "The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went with asparagus pee," she continued. "We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends and then [in] the morning I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house." That was apparently the clincher, as she "never heard from him again." Not a fan of asparagus, Evans?

It didn't take too long until fans got wind of this bizarre dating faux pas, but Kramer made sure to add more context to the story and clear Evans' name.