One Tree Hill Alum Jana Kramer Claims She Almost Dated Chris Evans

From being Captain America to his loving relationship with his dog Dodger, everybody has been raving about Chris Evans being named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022. "This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about," he told People in his Sexiest Man Alive interview. "It feels like a weird form of humble bragging." But despite the title, his dating life has been pretty private.

The last public relationship he had was with comedian Jenny Slate. The two met while filming the 2017 movie "Gifted." Evans and Slate eventually split up due to life differences. "Chris is a very, very famous person," Slate told Vulture. "For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go." She explained how she wasn't used to the fame, and she didn't feel "normal" throughout the relationship.

The actor even sparked dating rumors with Lizzo. Per Popbuzz, it started out with some harmless flirting from afar and the "Truth Hurts" singer coyly hinting that she fancied the Marvel actor. Lizzo then shared an Instagram direct message exchange, and even went as far as sparking baby rumors. And it seems that another singer has come out with her own story about briefly dating the Sexiest Man Alive.