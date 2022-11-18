Aaron Carter's Manager Was Concerned For His Health Days Before He Died
Aaron Carter, unfortunately, became another child star who appeared to be a victim of the toxic side of the Hollywood industry. Carter suddenly died at the age of 34 on November 5, 2022, with reports stating that he was found in his bathtub. In the last year of his life, the singer was able to release some new music. However, it was also a year full of losses, including suspected DUIS, the loss of custody of his son, Prince, and Carter's tumultuous relationship with Prince's mother, Melanie Martin.
Plus, Carter still grieved the loss of two significant people in his life — his sister Leslie Carter and his father Robert Carter. A close source told People that the former pop star had a great amount of trauma that he "never really dealt with" behind their deaths. Carter also had a history of abusing drugs but had said recently that he was "California sober," a popularized term to describe a life of substituting addictive substances for "less harmful" drugs, like marijuana (per All Points North). However, law enforcement said that there was a large number of compressed air cans and prescription pills in Carter's home after his death.
While a cause of death hasn't been released at the time of this report, Carter's manager has claimed that the "I Want Candy" singer was not in the best shape right before his death.
Aaron Carter looked thin and tired right before his death
Taylor Helgeson, Aaron Carter's manager of eight months, had known the singer since 2014 and saw him just days before his death. "He looked thin. He was extremely tired," Helgeson told Page Six. The two had met up the week of Carter's death at a studio to work on a new album. However, Carter didn't appear to be in a state to do that, according to Helgeson. "He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working," the manager said. "He looked like he needed to be taking care of him."
While Helgeson noted that Carter "didn't seem okay physically," Carter was reportedly in a great headspace prior to his death. His manager also shared that Carter wasn't suicidal and had plans for the future. That appeared to include an upcoming memoir that the singer co-wrote. According to CNN, the memoir was set to be released shortly after his death but was officially postponed.
Helgeson also admitted that he tried to convince Carter to get help but that the singer refused an inpatient rehab program. "[Carter] was saying, 'I'm going to get my kid back and then I'm going to do this,' and I was saying, 'If you do this, I'm definitely going to get you your kid back,' and that was the disagreement," Helgeson revealed.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).