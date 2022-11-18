Aaron Carter's Manager Was Concerned For His Health Days Before He Died

Aaron Carter, unfortunately, became another child star who appeared to be a victim of the toxic side of the Hollywood industry. Carter suddenly died at the age of 34 on November 5, 2022, with reports stating that he was found in his bathtub. In the last year of his life, the singer was able to release some new music. However, it was also a year full of losses, including suspected DUIS, the loss of custody of his son, Prince, and Carter's tumultuous relationship with Prince's mother, Melanie Martin.

Plus, Carter still grieved the loss of two significant people in his life — his sister Leslie Carter and his father Robert Carter. A close source told People that the former pop star had a great amount of trauma that he "never really dealt with" behind their deaths. Carter also had a history of abusing drugs but had said recently that he was "California sober," a popularized term to describe a life of substituting addictive substances for "less harmful" drugs, like marijuana (per All Points North). However, law enforcement said that there was a large number of compressed air cans and prescription pills in Carter's home after his death.

While a cause of death hasn't been released at the time of this report, Carter's manager has claimed that the "I Want Candy" singer was not in the best shape right before his death.