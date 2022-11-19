Lindsay Hubbard Gushes Over Fiancé Carl Radke In New Interview

Lindsay Hubbard first met Carl Radke while filming Season 1 of Bravo's "Summer House" in 2016, per People. They were both in relationships with other people when they met; Hubbard was dating Everett Weston, another face on "Summer House," while Radke was dating Lauren Wirkus, who was also on the reality show.

Hubbard and Radke began dating in 2019, during Season 4 of the show, but things fizzled quickly. "We have gotten closer throughout the years and especially after a couple of summers ago and then fall, winter, spring, we just kept getting closer and closer and then we both wound up single at the same time, which I don't think has ever really happened," Hubbard told People. "But our friendship chemistry is just like so apparent that I think a lot of people were sort of waiting for something to happen." She had a fling with Jason Cameron and sadly had a miscarriage while they were dating. Cameron and Hubbard broke up shortly after.

But fate had a different plan. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, also of "Summer House," got married in September 2021 and Hubbard and Radke both attended the wedding. It seemed this was just the spark to get things rolling again and everyone is so glad they did! The two got engaged on August 27 and they have nothing but love for the other.