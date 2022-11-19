Lindsay Hubbard Gushes Over Fiancé Carl Radke In New Interview
Lindsay Hubbard first met Carl Radke while filming Season 1 of Bravo's "Summer House" in 2016, per People. They were both in relationships with other people when they met; Hubbard was dating Everett Weston, another face on "Summer House," while Radke was dating Lauren Wirkus, who was also on the reality show.
Hubbard and Radke began dating in 2019, during Season 4 of the show, but things fizzled quickly. "We have gotten closer throughout the years and especially after a couple of summers ago and then fall, winter, spring, we just kept getting closer and closer and then we both wound up single at the same time, which I don't think has ever really happened," Hubbard told People. "But our friendship chemistry is just like so apparent that I think a lot of people were sort of waiting for something to happen." She had a fling with Jason Cameron and sadly had a miscarriage while they were dating. Cameron and Hubbard broke up shortly after.
But fate had a different plan. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, also of "Summer House," got married in September 2021 and Hubbard and Radke both attended the wedding. It seemed this was just the spark to get things rolling again and everyone is so glad they did! The two got engaged on August 27 and they have nothing but love for the other.
Lindsay Hubbard says there's 'no better feeling' being with Carl Radke
Fans got a sneak peek at the relationship between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke in a preview for an episode of "Winter House" that aired on November 17. Radke and Hubbard, staples of "Summer House," went to visit their Bravo friends in Vermont. Radke spoke with Kyle Cooke about his feelings for Hubbard. "Dude, we're so happy," he said to Cooke (via ET). "It was your wedding, like, where Lindsay and I just, you could feel there was something going on. My heart beated different. I've never been happier in my life, man." Meanwhile, Hubbard got candid with Amanda Batula. "We're so comfortable with each other, just based on the friendship," Hubbard said of her fiancé, per Bravo.
In a confessional, Hubbard gave her take on things. "There is no better feeling in the entire world than falling in love with your best friend," she said. "I think that this is the closest thing that you can get to a fairy tale." Hubbard added that their relationship makes her emotional since she wishes that kind of love for everyone.
Radke officiated the wedding for friends Cooke and Batula, per People, and when asked about his own wedding with Hubbard, he joked that Cooke could certainly return the favor. But he also had his sights set on Bravo's big daddy. "Kyle would be a great option," Radke said of a potential officiant. "I'm working on maybe getting Andy Cohen." Let's see what happens!