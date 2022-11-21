Kanye West Stirs Up Controversy Yet Again In His Return To Twitter

Rapper Kanye "Ye" West has been unable to avoid the headlines in recent months, in no small part due to the controversial, antisemitic statements he has made on social media, which all but got him suspended from numerous social media platforms, including Twitter. Among other things, Ye tweeted (before deleting) that he wanted to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," and suggested on Instagram that rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was "controlled" by the Jews.

However, with billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter, users have seen the onset of the implementation of his so-called "free speech absolutism." In mid-November, Musk began unbanning numerous controversial figures who had been banned or suspended from the platform before his takeover — arguably the most prominent being former president Donald Trump — including none other than Ye.

Upon his return to the platform, Ye quickly proved that he has not changed, and indeed stirred up much more controversy upon his initial tweets.