Why Donald Trump's Toast At Daughter Tiffany's Wedding Was So Eye-Opening

Footage of Donald Trump and Tiffany Trump's first dance and his speech was shared by Page Six, giving fans a look at one of the more interesting things the former president said as he gave away his daughter. Perhaps the most eye-opening? Donald claiming to be frugal when it came to how they were going to prepare for potential wind and rain caused by Hurricane Nicole. There was reportedly some worry from Tiffany before the ceremony that things could be disrupted by the weather, though Donald admitted he didn't want to pay more to protect the big day. "They said, 'Sir, we are going to build a big tent over the pool,'" Donald said while speaking to the room. "I don't want a tent because if you build a tent, two things: Number one, it costs a lot of money. Who wants to spend the money? And two, it's just not the same. And I said, 'Let's take our chances, right Tiff?'"

Of course, the mention of money caused quite a stir, with plenty across the globe weighing on Donald's choice of words. "Kiss 100 Kenya"'s Chito Ndhlovu even had his say, telling the politician, "Bro, it's your kid's wedding! Talk about how she was an amazing child... Clearly you were not in her life at that point!" Another tweeted, "So trump was more concerned about not spending money to build a tent if rain during his younger daughter['s] wedding!"