Nicki Swift Asks: What's The Best Real Housewife Business?

In an exclusive survey with 587 votes, Nicki Swift asked fans about the best Real Housewife business. The options were Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl brand, which has sold cocktails, salad dressings, lunch meat, and more, per Cosmopolitan. Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants also made the list. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and hubby Ken Todd have opened more than 30 different restaurants and bars over the years, with coveted spots in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, and more per Refinery29. Also on the list was Karen Huger's fragrance line, La' Dame, which features rollerball fragrances, candles, and merchandise. Leah McSweeney's Married To The Mob clothing line also made the survey, as did Kenya Moore's haircare line, that's all about growing healthy, natural hair.

So what did voters think? The winner was Vanderpump's restaurants, raking in 171 of the 587 total votes, coming in top at 29.13%. Second was Frankel's Skinnygirl brand, hitting 23.17%, and third was McSweeney's clothing line, scoring 19.59%. A close fourth was Huger's La' Dame fragrance, with 17.55% of the total. Kenya Moore Haircare rounded out the poll, earning 62 votes.

It's no wonder Vanderpump won. Her enterprise spawned the spin-off "Vanderpump Rules," following the lives of her restaurant staff. She and Todd also opened their second Las Vegas restaurant, per Variety, called Vanderpump à Paris. "We went all out, everything is bespoke and made in our factory," she said of the new spot. "It makes you feel that you're immersed in Paris." That's how you win!