Selling Sunset Season 6 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far

"Selling Sunset" has been wildly popular since Netflix first streamed the real estate reality show in 2019. The show follows the lives of women working at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles run by real-estate mogul Jason Oppenheim. Although the premise of the show focuses on the realtors selling multi-million dollar houses in some of the most expensive zip codes, there is also a lot of drama following their personal lives.

Season 5 started out with Chrishell Stause and Oppenheim's new relationship, which caused a lot of buzz throughout the office. Their fellow "Selling Sunset" cast member Mary Fitzgerald, who had previously dated Oppenheim, shared with People, "I couldn't be more excited for them!" Unfortunately, a few months later, Stause and Oppenheim broke up over their differing opinions on having children, per E! News.

Another big dramatic Season 5 storyline surrounded Christine Quinn. "Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan accused Quinn of luring her client away with $5,000, per Entertainment Tonight. Although Quinn denied it, the accusation jeopardized her future on the show. With so much drama in Season 5, it's no wonder "Selling Sunset"' fans can't wait for Season 6 — and here's everything we know about it so far.