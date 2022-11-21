Selling Sunset Season 6 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far
"Selling Sunset" has been wildly popular since Netflix first streamed the real estate reality show in 2019. The show follows the lives of women working at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles run by real-estate mogul Jason Oppenheim. Although the premise of the show focuses on the realtors selling multi-million dollar houses in some of the most expensive zip codes, there is also a lot of drama following their personal lives.
Season 5 started out with Chrishell Stause and Oppenheim's new relationship, which caused a lot of buzz throughout the office. Their fellow "Selling Sunset" cast member Mary Fitzgerald, who had previously dated Oppenheim, shared with People, "I couldn't be more excited for them!" Unfortunately, a few months later, Stause and Oppenheim broke up over their differing opinions on having children, per E! News.
Another big dramatic Season 5 storyline surrounded Christine Quinn. "Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan accused Quinn of luring her client away with $5,000, per Entertainment Tonight. Although Quinn denied it, the accusation jeopardized her future on the show. With so much drama in Season 5, it's no wonder "Selling Sunset"' fans can't wait for Season 6 — and here's everything we know about it so far.
Fans will see new faces and say goodbye to old ones
Following the bribery accusation, Christine Quinn failed to show up to a meeting with Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald and was suspiciously absent from the reunion. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that her absence was due to COVID-19. Despite talk of her returning to "Selling Sunset", TMZ confirmed that Quinn would not be appearing in Seasons 6 and 7.
Amanza Smith, who was added to the cast in Season 2, will be featured on Season 6 and teased a lot of drama. "So we're currently filming Season 6. I thought OK, let's just see how it is with the crew, all calm. Please! About a week in, something happened, and it has not stopped," Smith revealed to TODAY. Smith shared that two new faces, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi, will be joining the cast. "We have two new girls. One is Bre. She is a new mom. She's beautiful, a hard worker and has a three-month-old. I don't know how she does it. And then another castmate is Nicole. She's worked with the brokerage for 10 years but she wasn't on the show previously."
Along with Smith, returnees include Chrishell Stause, Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Davina Portraz, and Brett and Jason Oppenheim, per Cosmopolitan. Season 4 newcomers Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela are also predicted to return. Maya Vander may make appearances but she won't be a full-time cast member, per E! News. So, when can fans expect to see their fave reality show?
When Netflix will likely release Season 6
"Selling Sunset" is such a hit that even before the release of Season 5, Netflix renewed the show for Seasons 6 and 7, per Us Weekly. According to an insider, the cast will have a bit of a break after Season 5 wrapped before filming Season 6. In June 2022, Chrishell Stause told fans that filming would begin in the summer. "Love our dysfunctional family! And THANK YOU everyone for watching and for all the love — and even to those that hate watch us, because that's half the fun of the show anyway honestly — ha!" she wrote on Instagram.
Although, as of this writing, Netflix hasn't announced a release date for Season 6, given that filming started in the summer, the new season most likely won't debut until 2023, per Women's Health. "Selling Sunset" Season 5 was released on April 22, 2022, so if Netflix follows the same timeline, fans can expect to watch Season 6 in the spring of 2023. Until then, fans can binge-watch old seasons of "Selling Sunset" to remind themselves why they love the hit show so much.