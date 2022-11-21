Julia Fox Voices Her Hidden Motive Behind Dating Kanye West

Julia Fox has made herself a household name. First by stealing her scenes in the 2019 hit film "Uncut Gems," then by stepping out with Kanye "Ye" West in the wake of his breakup with Kim Kardashian. The Fox and Ye's whirlwind romance seemed to some to be about generating as much publicity as possible, from becoming West's "muse" to twinning in denim at Paris Fashion Week. But things cooled as quickly as they heated up. Six weeks after getting together, a representative for Fox told Harper's Bazaar that while she and West "remain[ed] good friends and collaborators, they [were] no longer together."

Given the lightning-fast relationship, fans were quick to accuse Fox of using the rapper for clout. The actor shut down the rumors and announced that she had never been in love with West in the first place. "Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler," Fox wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story (via People). "I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!" Furthermore, she insisted that all the publicity was Ye's idea, per Page Six.

Whether or not that's accurate, Fox is certainly not afraid to speak out on their time together. Now, she's coming clean about why she decided to date the rapper.