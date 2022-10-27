Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Worried About Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye Controversy

Kanye "Ye" West is tarnishing his own reputation, but Pete Davidson is more worried about how Ye's comments are affecting their mutual ex, Kim Kardashian. Sources close to "The King of Staten Island" star revealed exclusively to Hollywood Life that although Davidson is moving on with his life, he can't help but think about Kardashian. More specifically, the source said that Davidson is wondering how the reality TV star is "dealing with" the erratic behavior of her ex-husband and father of her four children. At the same time, Davidson is reluctant to completely trash Ye due to his bipolar diagnosis.

"Pete never thought that Kanye would go after so many people in the same brutal way that he came for him," one source told the publication. "Part of him feels like everything that Kanye is getting is karma. Pete [has] been open about his struggles with mental health, so part of him is also empathetic." That "karma" that the 28-year-old is reportedly referencing is the multitude of companies that have cut business ties with Ye due to his insensitive comments. Kardashian herself has not directly addressed Ye's behavior. On October 24, Kardashian did tweet denouncing hate speech and voiced her support for the Jewish community, though.