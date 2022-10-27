Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Worried About Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye Controversy
Comedian Pete Davidson knows better than anyone the extent of Kanye "Ye" West's attacks. When the "SNL" actor began dating Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Davidson was immediately put into the rapper's crosshairs. Overall, Ye spent most of the span of their relationship finding new ways to troll Kardashian and Davidson. The most infamous incident of Ye's trolling was when he included imagery in the music video for his song, "Eazy" where he buries Davidson alive. "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," he sang in the song, referencing Ye's life-threatening car crash in 2002 that left his jaw wired shut.
With Ye's recent disturbing behavior — including spouting racist and antisemitic hate speech — it's hard not to look back at his actions against Davidson as the beginning of Ye's downward spiral. Now, the native New Yorker is reportedly not only concerned for his ex-girlfriend, but also for the rapper to a certain extent.
Pete Davidson wonders how Kim Kardashian is dealing with Ye's behavior
Kanye "Ye" West is tarnishing his own reputation, but Pete Davidson is more worried about how Ye's comments are affecting their mutual ex, Kim Kardashian. Sources close to "The King of Staten Island" star revealed exclusively to Hollywood Life that although Davidson is moving on with his life, he can't help but think about Kardashian. More specifically, the source said that Davidson is wondering how the reality TV star is "dealing with" the erratic behavior of her ex-husband and father of her four children. At the same time, Davidson is reluctant to completely trash Ye due to his bipolar diagnosis.
"Pete never thought that Kanye would go after so many people in the same brutal way that he came for him," one source told the publication. "Part of him feels like everything that Kanye is getting is karma. Pete [has] been open about his struggles with mental health, so part of him is also empathetic." That "karma" that the 28-year-old is reportedly referencing is the multitude of companies that have cut business ties with Ye due to his insensitive comments. Kardashian herself has not directly addressed Ye's behavior. On October 24, Kardashian did tweet denouncing hate speech and voiced her support for the Jewish community, though.