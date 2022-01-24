Kanye West And Julia Fox Earned Comparisons To An Iconic Couple In Their Red Carpet Debut

Kanye West is a certified fashion icon. The rapper has earned billions from not only his work in music, but his clothing and shoe collections. The Yeezy creator has had the "in" with the likes of Anna Wintour and other big-names in fashion for years and is even behind the rise of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's fashion mogul status. Kim credits Ye for upgrading her personal style when they began their relationship. In a 2012 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," viewers saw the rapper raid the reality star's closet to give her a fashion makeover. "I'm excited to, like, collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is," Kim said at the time.

Following the end of their marriage, Kanye's estranged wife acknowledged his influence upon winning the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. "Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world," she said in her acceptance speech.

West now has a new muse in his latest girlfriend: actor Julia Fox. After several public dates, the couple stepped out on the red carpet for the first time together, and their latest fashion moment is turning heads for their striking resemblance to an iconic Hollywood couple.