Kanye West And Julia Fox Earned Comparisons To An Iconic Couple In Their Red Carpet Debut
Kanye West is a certified fashion icon. The rapper has earned billions from not only his work in music, but his clothing and shoe collections. The Yeezy creator has had the "in" with the likes of Anna Wintour and other big-names in fashion for years and is even behind the rise of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's fashion mogul status. Kim credits Ye for upgrading her personal style when they began their relationship. In a 2012 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," viewers saw the rapper raid the reality star's closet to give her a fashion makeover. "I'm excited to, like, collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is," Kim said at the time.
Following the end of their marriage, Kanye's estranged wife acknowledged his influence upon winning the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. "Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world," she said in her acceptance speech.
West now has a new muse in his latest girlfriend: actor Julia Fox. After several public dates, the couple stepped out on the red carpet for the first time together, and their latest fashion moment is turning heads for their striking resemblance to an iconic Hollywood couple.
Kanye West and Julia Fox resemble a famous denim duo
Kanye West and Julia Fox made their red carpet debut as a couple at Paris Men's Fashion Week on January 23, People reports. The couple both sported all-denim ensembles with matching black gloves. While the couple's carefully coordinated jean looks are getting attention, West and Fox may not have anticipated getting compared to another famous couple: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. The former pop power couple famously shut down the 2001 American Music Awards red carpet when Spears wore a denim gown alongside Timberlake, who sported a Canadian tuxedo with a matching denim cowboy hat, per People.
The Y2K fashion moment was one for the history books and fans were quick to draw comparisons to West and his new fling's latest appearance. "Britney and Justin walked so Ye and Julia could run," one Twitter user asserted. Another user argued West and Fox could not outdo the original denim king and queen, tweeting, "Justin and Britney did it better."
This isn't the first time the rapper has drawn inspiration from the Princess of Pop. West paid tribute to Spears when he donned a choppy buzz cut in 2021 similar to that of Spears when she notoriously shaved her head in 2007. "The phobia of mental health, that's why I did this haircut," West said on the "Drink Champs" podcast, per the Daily Mail. "At first, I called it the Britney. Now they can call it the Ye."