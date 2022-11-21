AMAs Spokesperson Clears The Air About Chris Brown's Performance Cancelation

The organizers of the American Music Awards (also known simply as the AMAs) are clearing the air regarding Chris Brown's absence from the 2022 awards ceremony. Brown was reportedly supposed to perform a tribute to the late Michael Jackson during the show, but it was abruptly canceled, angering Brown's fans. As reported by TMZ, Brown himself was upset with the decision to cut the performance. He also claimed that he was given no explanation for why his tribute to Jackson was removed from the schedule. Instead, he shared a clip from his rehearsals on Instagram with the telling caption, "U SERIOUS?"

There was speculation from one Twitter user that Brown's performance was canceled because Karrueche Tran was presenting at the AMAs. Tran, who was previously in a relationship with Brown, has a restraining order against him that was granted to her in 2017. At the time, Tran gave a sworn statement in court that the singer threatened to kill her and also threatened her friends.

After the outrage from Brown and his fans, the production company behind the AMAS released an official statement concerning the decision.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.