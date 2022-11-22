Kendall Jenner Reportedly Wants To Stay Friends With Devin Booker Following Latest Split
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may have broken up, but it doesn't look like the reality star is cutting her ties with the NBA player completely.
The two reportedly called it quits in October but chose to keep their split on the down low. Apparently, the former lovers were too preoccupied with their respective careers to focus on their relationship. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source close to the two dished to People. According to the insider, there's no animosity between the two either, and it appears that the breakup was amicable. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," the insider claimed.
Jenner and Booker have reportedly struggled to keep the spark alive for some time now. The two briefly split last June following Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker. "Once they got back [from the wedding], they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," a source claimed at the time (via E! News), noting that both still hoped to "make it work." And while they did briefly reunite, the two have called it quits once again — and Jenner reportedly wants to stay friends.
Kendall Jenner still hopes to keep in touch with ex Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Book may have called it quits romantically, but the model hopes to maintain a close friendship with the NBA star.
"Kendall and Devin have experienced their ups and downs throughout their relationship so nobody was surprised when they heard that they had broken up again," an insider close to the reality star told Hollywood Life, adding that Jenner wishes to continue the relationship platonically. "Kendall has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin, but she doesn't see any possibility of reconciliation. She feels like that ship has sailed and is looking forward to enjoying the single life for a while now." The two reportedly split over many of the same issues that had plagued them in the past. "Factors such as Devin wanting to put his career before relationship priorities while Kendall is looking for something more serious than what Devin can offer at this point," they added, noting that Jenner is doing fine and "handling the break up fairly well."
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the two kept quiet about their relationship and subsequent split, as the reality star had shunned the idea of a public romance in the past. "It's something between two people, and nobody else's opinion needs to be involved in it," Jenner told Elle of relationships in 2017. "People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to say all this stuff that's probably going to cause us to break up."