Kendall Jenner Reportedly Wants To Stay Friends With Devin Booker Following Latest Split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may have broken up, but it doesn't look like the reality star is cutting her ties with the NBA player completely.

The two reportedly called it quits in October but chose to keep their split on the down low. Apparently, the former lovers were too preoccupied with their respective careers to focus on their relationship. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source close to the two dished to People. According to the insider, there's no animosity between the two either, and it appears that the breakup was amicable. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," the insider claimed.

Jenner and Booker have reportedly struggled to keep the spark alive for some time now. The two briefly split last June following Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker. "Once they got back [from the wedding], they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," a source claimed at the time (via E! News), noting that both still hoped to "make it work." And while they did briefly reunite, the two have called it quits once again — and Jenner reportedly wants to stay friends.