The Tragic Real Life Story Of Jason David Frank

Despite being out of the spotlight for far longer than he had been in it, Jason David Frank's tragic death still stunned many. The beloved actor bore his way into the childhood memories of countless millennials with his portrayal of Tommy Oliver in the "Power Rangers" franchise of the early '90s. He died by suicide at age 49.

Friends and fans alike took to social media to mourn the late actor, with many flooding his last Instagram post with heartbreaking tributes. Walter Jones, who starred as the Black Ranger in the franchise, reflected fondly on his time working with Frank. "He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," he shared with TMZ. "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our shares of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him."

While the spotlight didn't shine as bright on Frank in recent years as it did back in the '90s, he remained devoted to acting and martial arts despite suffering numerous setbacks in his life.