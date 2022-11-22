Todd And Julie Chrisley's Daughters Seemingly React To The Stars' Prison Sentencing
Todd Chrisley might be an expert at reality TV, but he doesn't seem to know best when it comes to managing his money. In the summer of 2022, Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, per CNN. The conviction was a long time coming, as the stars were first charged with the crimes back in 2019, per Los Angeles Times. They were found guilty in June 2022, and Julie was hit with additional charges of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.
As anyone who has ever tuned into "Chrisley Knows Best" will tell you, Todd and Julie live an extravagant, even luxurious, life. According to prosecutors, they took out multiple loans using false bank statements and credit reports. They also reportedly refused to pay rent for a California property. "The jury's unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner," prosecutors claimed in a statement obtained by Page Six.
It wasn't until November 2022 that the Chrisleys were finally sentenced. Todd received 12 years with 16 months probation, and Julie was sentenced to seven years with an additional 16 months probation. Following the sentencing, the couple's children have taken to social media to share their two cents on the situation.
The Chrisleys are speaking out
It's not a happy Thanksgiving in the Chrisley household. In the wake of their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley's criminal trial, Lindsie and Savannah Chrisley are sharing their opinions on social media. In an Instagram Story, Savannah shared a cryptic tweet from pastor Kimberly Jones (via Page Six): "Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking." Lindsie — who is Todd's daughter from a previous marriage, and has a more complicated relationship with him – posted a video of some friends who came over to cheer her up. "The best girlfriends show up in bad times with hugs and champagne," she wrote (via Page Six).
Things have reportedly been tense between Todd and Lindsie since Todd and Julie were first investigated for tax fraud — something for which Todd blamed his daughter, per People. Shortly after an investigation into Todd's finances began, it was discovered that Lindsie had told investigators that Todd had tried to extort her months prior, per Us Weekly. Lindsie claimed that, in retaliation, her father allegedly began releasing stories that she'd had an affair in an attempt to discredit her.
Ultimately, Lindsie and Todd seem to have patched things up, and Lindsie was even disappointed in the conviction. "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story (via Us Weekly).