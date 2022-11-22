Kanye West Isn't Cooperating Ahead Of Kim Kardashian Divorce Trial

The ongoing divorce proceedings between SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye "Ye" West have been pretty nasty since they announced they were splitting up in February 2021, per US Weekly. Ye has been known to wield his Instagram account in a manner that not only attacks Kardashian's parenting style, per Us Weekly, but also with unfounded claims that he doesn't have access to his children.

He infamously targeted the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star with veiled threats to her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, per Variety. In the music video for his song "Eazy," which he released in March 2022, West's claymation character kidnaps and then ultimately buries a character that looks suspiciously similar to Davidson (via Page Six). Even after all that, West curiously claimed that he wanted to get back together with Kardashian. All of this lead to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah likening West's behavior to an "abusive household." "If Kim cannot escape this what chance do normal women have?" Noah asked during his show.

The "Donda" rapper is famous for deleting his Instagram posts after they do the intended damage and garner media attention, and many of the posts have already been removed. In fact, his comments resulted in his suspended Instagram and Twitter accounts earlier this year, per XXL Mag. Nevertheless, "The Kardashians" star has soldiered on with her life — and the divorce proceedings — but now it seems West has thrown another wrench in the works.