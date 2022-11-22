Kanye West Isn't Cooperating Ahead Of Kim Kardashian Divorce Trial
The ongoing divorce proceedings between SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye "Ye" West have been pretty nasty since they announced they were splitting up in February 2021, per US Weekly. Ye has been known to wield his Instagram account in a manner that not only attacks Kardashian's parenting style, per Us Weekly, but also with unfounded claims that he doesn't have access to his children.
He infamously targeted the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star with veiled threats to her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, per Variety. In the music video for his song "Eazy," which he released in March 2022, West's claymation character kidnaps and then ultimately buries a character that looks suspiciously similar to Davidson (via Page Six). Even after all that, West curiously claimed that he wanted to get back together with Kardashian. All of this lead to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah likening West's behavior to an "abusive household." "If Kim cannot escape this what chance do normal women have?" Noah asked during his show.
The "Donda" rapper is famous for deleting his Instagram posts after they do the intended damage and garner media attention, and many of the posts have already been removed. In fact, his comments resulted in his suspended Instagram and Twitter accounts earlier this year, per XXL Mag. Nevertheless, "The Kardashians" star has soldiered on with her life — and the divorce proceedings — but now it seems West has thrown another wrench in the works.
Kanye just didn't show up to a scheduled legal disposition
It would seem "Stronger" rapper Kanye "Ye" West is not making nice or playing fair when it comes to his divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. Page Six obtained copies of legal documents that state West simply did not show up for a scheduled deposition on November 16, 2022.
The outlet reports that West will have one more opportunity to be deposed by Kardashian's lawyer Laura Wasser on November 19, 2022. However, if he also bails on that appointment, he may be denied future opportunities to testify before their scheduled trial in December 2022. Is this another tactic by the embattled rapper to delay the court? He has stated in the past that he doesn't want to go through with it, telling Revolt TV's "Drink Champs," "My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."
This comes on the heels of West experiencing a slew of legal issues, including being unable to retain the fifth attorney assigned to his case. In August 2022, TMZ reported that after four other attorneys quit, attorney Samantha Spector asked the court if she could also resign as West's legal representative, which was granted. Since then, reports have emerged that West wants to settle with Kardashian.