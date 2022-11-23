Which Is The Best TV Show Based On Real-Life Drama? - Exclusive Survey

When it comes to drama, Hollywood has mastered the formula for creating gritty, emotionally fulfilling, absolutely nail-biting television. However, not every great drama is born entirely from some writer's imagination. Because truth really is (sometimes) stranger than fiction, many of the most talked-about drama shows are a mix of real and fake.

Take, for example, "The Crown," which according to IMDb, chronicles the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and has caused a whole lot of hoopla amongst the royal family. Apparently the real royals — including Princess Diana's brother — are not fans of Netflix's depiction of their lives and have a sparked a discussion about whether Netflix should add a disclaimer at the start of the program. After initially pushing back in 2020, per The Guardian, Netflix has now conceded and added the message to viewers that the show is only inspired by true events, according to Daily Mail.

When talking about great real-life drama "The Crown" surely doesn't stand alone. There's also things such as "Inventing Anna," "Feud," "The Dropout" and "American Crime Story." And while we could tell you which of these shows has hooked us the most, we asked Nicki Swift readers to vote on their favorites.