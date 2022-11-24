Mandy Moore Shares Update On Her Relationship With Shane West 20 Years After A Walk To Remember

Mandy Moore will always remember Shane West.

The former onscreen coupled notably starred together in the 2002 romantic drama "A Walk to Remember," based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name. They played Jamie Sullivan (Moore) and Landon Carter (West), two teenagers from different social circles who somehow fall in love. While the film is already two decades old as of this writing, it has managed to withstand the test of time and remain a fan-favorite to this day.

Part of the reason why the film became a hit was Moore and West's undeniable chemistry. They were never a couple in real life, but West once admitted that they had a mutual crush on one another. "I think we both had a little bit of a crush, but then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways," he told Vulture in 2021. "That sounds incredibly corny but is true and rare." He also said they had formed a bond with the rest of the filming crew, making their on-set experience all the more special. "We all had chemistry offscreen, in the sense of bonding and in friendship, including [Mandy], which is the funniest thing because all the other characters had been bullying her," West added. "Everyone liked each other. It was the opposite of the movie. Everyone got along and had a great time."

With the film now being 20 years old, we can't help but wonder — are Moore and West still friends? Apparently so!