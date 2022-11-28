Shakira Makes New Claims Against The Spanish Government

Shakira has had a rough go of it since the Spanish government accused her of tax evasion – but the singer isn't going down without a fight.

Shakira has reportedly been under investigation by Spanish authorities since 2018. The AP reports that prosecutors filed charges against the Colombian musician after she failed to pay $16.4 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Shakira has maintained her innocence, claiming that she wasn't a legal resident of the country until 2015 and thus wasn't guilty of any wrongdoing. However, her legal woes have only gotten more serious, as prosecutors have suggested she be jailed for eight years for her alleged crimes. According to Insider, Shakira will take her case to trial after rejecting a plea agreement offered by the Spanish authorities in 2022. The singer "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law," her PR firm announced in a statement.

That Shakira is adamant about having her day in court isn't all that surprising. After all, sources close to the singer told People that she believes prosecutors trumped up the charges to intimate taxpayers in the country — calling her a high-profile "scapegoat." Four years on, and the singer is doubling down on those claims.