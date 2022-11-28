Harry Styles Reportedly Reconciling With This Famous Ex Amid Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have broken up. According to People, the couple, fresh off of a rather eventful promo tour for their film "Don't Worry, Darling," are going in separate directions. "He's still touring and is now going abroad," shared an anonymous source. "She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision." Styles and Wilde were together for two years; however, they rarely addressed their relationship status, choosing to keep things private.

Their low-key approach didn't help thwart public opinion — which included criticism about their 10-year age gap, the timeline of Wilde's breakup with Jason Sudeikis (with whom she shares two children), and the rumored rift their relationship caused between Wilde and "Don't Worry, Darling" star Florence Pugh, per Page Six. In August, during a rare instance of addressing the press, Wilde and Styles spoke out about a sector of Styles' fanbase who've been particularly vocal about their relationship, per Rolling Stone. Since the spilt, Wilde reportedly has not been handling things well. According to one source's account to People, "the break has been difficult for Olivia." They added, "They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though." As for Styles, the "Adore You" singer is reportedly coping with the breakup by reconciling with his very famous ex.