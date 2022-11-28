Harry Styles Reportedly Reconciling With This Famous Ex Amid Olivia Wilde Split
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have broken up. According to People, the couple, fresh off of a rather eventful promo tour for their film "Don't Worry, Darling," are going in separate directions. "He's still touring and is now going abroad," shared an anonymous source. "She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision." Styles and Wilde were together for two years; however, they rarely addressed their relationship status, choosing to keep things private.
Their low-key approach didn't help thwart public opinion — which included criticism about their 10-year age gap, the timeline of Wilde's breakup with Jason Sudeikis (with whom she shares two children), and the rumored rift their relationship caused between Wilde and "Don't Worry, Darling" star Florence Pugh, per Page Six. In August, during a rare instance of addressing the press, Wilde and Styles spoke out about a sector of Styles' fanbase who've been particularly vocal about their relationship, per Rolling Stone. Since the spilt, Wilde reportedly has not been handling things well. According to one source's account to People, "the break has been difficult for Olivia." They added, "They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though." As for Styles, the "Adore You" singer is reportedly coping with the breakup by reconciling with his very famous ex.
Harry Styles has been spending time with Kendall Jenner
Harry Styles may be moving on with Kendall Jenner. According to sources who spoke with The Sun, Styles and Jenner, who dated in the past, have been "leaning" on each other. The publication notes that, like Styles, Jenner just got out of a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker, and that they have supported each other throughout the transition. "Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another. And Harry has had Kendall's ear over his break-up with Olivia." The sourced added, "Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time."
According to People, Styles and Jenner dated (on and off) between 2013-2019. Notable moments of their relationship include the time Jenner was photographed cuddling and kissing Styles on a yacht, per the Daily Mail, the time her mother Kris confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that they, in fact, did date (via Capital FM), or the time that they displayed sizzling chemistry during a segment of James Corden's "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."