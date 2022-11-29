Hailey Bieber Bares All About Her Latest Health Struggle

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has been pretty open and honest with her fans, particularly when it comes to her innermost thoughts and feelings. Hailey has repeatedly been an advocate for mental health issues, opening up about her own mental health and what helps her during difficult moments in a June YouTube video. She shared that she's learned to regularly check in with herself and finds talking to others very helpful. "I also love to just spend time outside in nature. I love taking baths and doing breathing exercises. You can do counted breathing... It has really helped me in times when I was feeling a lot of anxiety," she shared. "I started doing a lot of those things and that has affected my mental health by just helping me to feel calmer, more at peace, more at ease."

Hailey has also spoken out about another of her terrifying health scares, sharing more about a small blood cot she had on her brain via a YouTube video in April that caused her to stroke symptoms. "I couldn't speak, the right side of my face started drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out," she shared, noting, "[It was] definitely the scariest moment of my life." Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, then spoke about the incident on stage in a video shared to Instagram, confirming she was now doing okay.

Now, Hailey is putting her platform to good use again by sharing another important health story.