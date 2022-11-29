Meghan Markle Shuts Down Rumors About Joining The Real Housewives

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is carving out her own niche ever since she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left the royal family in 2020. When the "Suits" actor isn't spending time with her young family, fans can get a glimpse of her life when she speaks to guests on her "Archetypes" podcast. She's also appeared in television interviews and attended lavish galas with a film crew documenting every move she makes. For those craving their royal fix, Netflix will soon release a docuseries about Harry and Meghan, according to the Daily Mail. That's right — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon find themselves the stars of a television series about their lives.

In May, Page Six revealed that Netflix wanted to release the show at the end of the year, while the duke and the duchess seemingly preferred to have the series released in 2023. Now, it seems as if the streaming giant has won the battle, with the Daily Mail revealing that the docuseries will premiere on December 8. The outlet reports that the couple wanted to edit the documentary to "downplay much of what they have said about Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales." Apparently, they may have some regrets about previous footage. All this drama is rather reminiscent of a typical "Real Housewives" episode, and Meghan actually talked to Andy Cohen recently for her podcast and shared whether she would ever be part of the franchise.