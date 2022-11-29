Meghan Markle Shuts Down Rumors About Joining The Real Housewives
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is carving out her own niche ever since she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left the royal family in 2020. When the "Suits" actor isn't spending time with her young family, fans can get a glimpse of her life when she speaks to guests on her "Archetypes" podcast. She's also appeared in television interviews and attended lavish galas with a film crew documenting every move she makes. For those craving their royal fix, Netflix will soon release a docuseries about Harry and Meghan, according to the Daily Mail. That's right — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon find themselves the stars of a television series about their lives.
In May, Page Six revealed that Netflix wanted to release the show at the end of the year, while the duke and the duchess seemingly preferred to have the series released in 2023. Now, it seems as if the streaming giant has won the battle, with the Daily Mail revealing that the docuseries will premiere on December 8. The outlet reports that the couple wanted to edit the documentary to "downplay much of what they have said about Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales." Apparently, they may have some regrets about previous footage. All this drama is rather reminiscent of a typical "Real Housewives" episode, and Meghan actually talked to Andy Cohen recently for her podcast and shared whether she would ever be part of the franchise.
Royal wife Meghan Markle reveals lack of Real Housewives plans
Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, and Judd Apatow appeared on "Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift," a late November episode on the "Archetypes" podcast. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, shared with a surprised Cohen that she had met him twice before their interview. Cohen was shocked that he couldn't remember her, but the duchess graciously brushed off his faux pas.
Cohen then revealed that many "Real Housewives" fans would like Meghan to join the show. The producer teased, "I'm like, she ain't joining the 'Beverly Hills Housewives' everybody, she's Meghan Markle!" The former actor took the bait and humored Cohen, saying, "You mean really that this is my audition for 'Real Housewives of Montecito?' Is this the moment?" Sadly, even though Cohen said they would accommodate Meghan and "build the show around her," the "Suits" star declined. She said, "There will be no reality show, but I think it's so fun."
In fact, the California native previously made it clear that she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are not open to doing a reality show. When she spoke to The Cut in August, she said that reality docuseries and historical documentaries are not synonymous. The duchess hinted that there were aspects of her life that have yet to be shared. Meghan said, "The piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story." Now, that's a story worth knowing!