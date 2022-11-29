Ariana Grande Posts Peek Inside Life With Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has dated some big names in Hollywood. As fans know, the singer and Big Sean were linked for a few months, and then her whirlwind romance with former "SNL" star Pete Davidson made headlines thanks to their quick engagement. Needless to say, things between the two didn't last, but at least Grande paid tribute to him and her other exes in her hit song, "Thank U, Next."

In 2020, Grande began one of her more low-key romances with non-celebrity realtor Dalton Gomez. Per US Weekly, the pair started dating early in the year, right around the COVID-19 pandemic. Gomez and Grande reportedly quarantined together and hit it off. In December 2020, Grande shared a post on social media subtly announcing her engagement to Gomez. "Forever n then some," she simply captioned the upload, which included a shot of her bling.

Grande and Gomez's relationship progressed pretty quickly, and per Vogue, the adorable pair tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at her home in Montecito, California. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," a source told People at the time. Since the pair made things officially official, Grande has kept a lot of aspects of her personal life out of the press and off of social media. That is, until she shared a welcomed life update on her Instagram feed in November 2022.