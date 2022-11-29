Ariana Grande Posts Peek Inside Life With Husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande has dated some big names in Hollywood. As fans know, the singer and Big Sean were linked for a few months, and then her whirlwind romance with former "SNL" star Pete Davidson made headlines thanks to their quick engagement. Needless to say, things between the two didn't last, but at least Grande paid tribute to him and her other exes in her hit song, "Thank U, Next."
In 2020, Grande began one of her more low-key romances with non-celebrity realtor Dalton Gomez. Per US Weekly, the pair started dating early in the year, right around the COVID-19 pandemic. Gomez and Grande reportedly quarantined together and hit it off. In December 2020, Grande shared a post on social media subtly announcing her engagement to Gomez. "Forever n then some," she simply captioned the upload, which included a shot of her bling.
Grande and Gomez's relationship progressed pretty quickly, and per Vogue, the adorable pair tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at her home in Montecito, California. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," a source told People at the time. Since the pair made things officially official, Grande has kept a lot of aspects of her personal life out of the press and off of social media. That is, until she shared a welcomed life update on her Instagram feed in November 2022.
Ariana Grande surprises fans with photo dump
Ariana Grande is giving her fans a little glimpse into married life. Since she and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in 2021, Grande has flown under the radar, and she doesn't share too many deets about her personal life. So when she does, it definitely earns attention. In late November 2022, the singer posted a carousel of images that included a few shots of Gomez.
The first photo in the series captured Grande and Gomez putting their heads together and smiling. In the middle of the deck, Grande captured a solo shot of Gomez sitting at a table, sipping on what appeared to be a beer. The other images were random shots of Grande or shoes, but there's no doubt her 341 million fans loved it. Within hours, the post racked up over 3.1 million likes and 40 comments, as it seems Grande only allows people she follows to comment on the update. "ADORABLE," fashion designer Vera Wang wrote on the upload. "Love seeing you this happy this is what you deserve and more!" another person chimed in with the addition of a single heart-eye emoji. "Cutest n happiest !! as u should," one more gushed.
On February 16, 2022, Grande surprised her fans with another photo with Gomez. In the shot, the two were dressed to the nines, and the singer wrapped her arms around Gomez's back. The update came two days after Valentine's Day, and Grande simply added a heart emoji with an arrow in the caption. Love it!