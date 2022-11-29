Jay Leno Has A Run-In With The Law Amid Comedy Club Comeback
It seems like these days, Jay Leno cannot catch a break. It was in early November 2022 that the comedian dealt with a severe burn incident, per Page Six. Leno was working on a car "when a fuel leak and simultaneous spark" caused flames to arise.
According to the outlet, Leno went to the hospital after his friend put out the flames. At the hospital, doctors revealed the former talk show host suffered from severe burns and had to have a "grafting procedure." Us Weekly reports Leno was there for 10 days undergoing surgery and recovering from the incident. Leno's accident caused him to cancel a show, per Page Six. However, it wasn't long before the comedian was released, and back on his feet. Two weeks after the burn incident, Leno returned to comedy in full force at a show in Los Angeles, per New York Post. Things went south when Leno had another issue dealing with a car.
Lion's Share News posted a video of Leno rolling up to the gig and rubbing the tire of his Tesla against a police car in the process. In an attempt to fix the mistake, Leno reversed and backed up, only to scuff the cop car again. That's when the two police officers standing by approached Leno's car. The officer told Leno's wife, "You can just go, we'll figure it out later." Now, parallel parking isn't easy for many people, but when Leno opted to perform the task instead of just pulling in, he nearly hit the curb.
Jay Leno remains in high spirits after both incidents
It seems cars were not in favor of comedian Jay Leno when a burn incident and a car accident occurred in such a short time. After hitting the cop car, Leno ensured that the damage to the police officer's car was not severe, per Lion Share News. Leno asked the cop, "Did I rub your tire?" The official dismissed Leno and explained they could figure it out after the show. Leno then went to check his car and didn't see any damage.
Many may be upset or emotional after hitting a car, especially a cop car, but Leno walked away from the incident smiling and cracking jokes. Being the comedian he is, Leno was hoping to utilize his burn incident in some part of his gig. He joked, "National Inquirer got the story all wrong. They said I was in the hospital because Nancy Pelosi hit me in the head with a hammer. That's not what happened." Just weeks before Leno's burn incident, an intruder broke into Pelosi's home in Northern California and attacked her husband with a hammer, per CNN; he made the joke to lighten up both situations.
Ahead of Leno's return to the comedian stage, paparazzi asked the comedian if he was "nervous" about the show. He answered, "No, we got two shows tonight: regular and extra crispy." Leno didn't expect to be a "roast comic", but made sure to get that last comedic jab in before entering the building.