Jay Leno Has A Run-In With The Law Amid Comedy Club Comeback

It seems like these days, Jay Leno cannot catch a break. It was in early November 2022 that the comedian dealt with a severe burn incident, per Page Six. Leno was working on a car "when a fuel leak and simultaneous spark" caused flames to arise.

According to the outlet, Leno went to the hospital after his friend put out the flames. At the hospital, doctors revealed the former talk show host suffered from severe burns and had to have a "grafting procedure." Us Weekly reports Leno was there for 10 days undergoing surgery and recovering from the incident. Leno's accident caused him to cancel a show, per Page Six. However, it wasn't long before the comedian was released, and back on his feet. Two weeks after the burn incident, Leno returned to comedy in full force at a show in Los Angeles, per New York Post. Things went south when Leno had another issue dealing with a car.

Lion's Share News posted a video of Leno rolling up to the gig and rubbing the tire of his Tesla against a police car in the process. In an attempt to fix the mistake, Leno reversed and backed up, only to scuff the cop car again. That's when the two police officers standing by approached Leno's car. The officer told Leno's wife, "You can just go, we'll figure it out later." Now, parallel parking isn't easy for many people, but when Leno opted to perform the task instead of just pulling in, he nearly hit the curb.