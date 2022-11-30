Savannah Chrisley Provides Update On Brother Grayson After Scary Car Accident
On November 12, 2022, the son of disgraced reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, was involved in a scary accident that left him hospitalized. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (via People), the 16-year-old crashed his car into the rear of another vehicle that had stopped on the highway. Todd recalled being the first to hear of the tragic accident on a recent episode of his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. "We got the phone call that we had to get to him," he recalled. "I ran out of the house, jumped in the car, and found him on the interstate." Todd said, "traffic was lined up for miles and miles" when he arrived at the scene, and his son's car "was totaled."
The shocking accident took place days before Grayson's parents were each handed a devastating prison sentence in their bank fraud and tax evasion cases. Us Weekly reports that Savannah Chrisley has taken custody of her brother Grayson and their 10-year-old niece Chloe as a result of her parent's legal woes. Now, she has provided an update on Grayson as he recovers from his injuries.
Grayson Chrisley is 'beat up' post-accident
Before her sentencing, Julie Chrisley joined her daughter Savannah Chrisley for an episode of the latter's podcast "Unlocked," where the two recounted Grayson Chrisley's horrific accident. Savannah explained that her brother's initial reaction was to apologize for the crash, as it was "the last thing that everyone needed" in addition to his parent's legal troubles. "Who cares," she recalled telling him, "You're alive, and you're safe and well."
"Grayson is okay," she assured. "He's beat up, but he's okay. It could've been worse. So, thank the good Lord above ... Needless to say, we've had a lot going on in our household. But we're getting through it. We're getting through it. We try to find the silver lining in everything."
Savannah described how her younger brother occupies a "special place in her heart." When Grayson turned 16 earlier this year, she took to social media to post a heartfelt message of celebration. "There are so many times in life where I can just look at you and smile because you are THE BEST of mom and dad," she wrote on her Instagram. "Your smile lights up a room and your heart/energy make all ok in the world."