Savannah Chrisley Provides Update On Brother Grayson After Scary Car Accident

Before her sentencing, Julie Chrisley joined her daughter Savannah Chrisley for an episode of the latter's podcast "Unlocked," where the two recounted Grayson Chrisley's horrific accident. Savannah explained that her brother's initial reaction was to apologize for the crash, as it was "the last thing that everyone needed" in addition to his parent's legal troubles. "Who cares," she recalled telling him, "You're alive, and you're safe and well."

"Grayson is okay," she assured. "He's beat up, but he's okay. It could've been worse. So, thank the good Lord above ... Needless to say, we've had a lot going on in our household. But we're getting through it. We're getting through it. We try to find the silver lining in everything."

Savannah described how her younger brother occupies a "special place in her heart." When Grayson turned 16 earlier this year, she took to social media to post a heartfelt message of celebration. "There are so many times in life where I can just look at you and smile because you are THE BEST of mom and dad," she wrote on her Instagram. "Your smile lights up a room and your heart/energy make all ok in the world."