Rebel Wilson Appears To Address Backlash Over Her Clothing Line Sizes

Rebel Wilson has a lot going on these days. In June, the star revealed major news about her love life: a new romance with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. And on November 7, she shared the first photo of her daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram, whom she welcomed to the world with the help of a surrogate. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making," she gushed on the upload, which also included a sweet photo of her baby girl.

And if a new girlfriend and baby weren't enough, the "Pitch Perfect" star also launched her own clothing line. According to the R&R Club website, Wilson started the brand with Agruma, and their first release was a limited capsule collection with a $179 hooded sweatshirt and a pair of sweatpants to match for $149. In the description on the site, Wilson and Agruma note that the set was "made from the finest French Terry."

The actor has taken to her Instagram account several times to promote the limited collection with her 11.3 million followers, including on November 6. In the upload, Wilson and Agruma posed in their matching sets as they stood by a pool. "Happy Sunday! We're chilling having some R&R time!" Wilson wrote on the post, adding that the "comfy sweats" were "selling like hotcakes." But while sales are good, there has been some backlash.