Rebel Wilson Appears To Address Backlash Over Her Clothing Line Sizes
Rebel Wilson has a lot going on these days. In June, the star revealed major news about her love life: a new romance with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. And on November 7, she shared the first photo of her daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram, whom she welcomed to the world with the help of a surrogate. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making," she gushed on the upload, which also included a sweet photo of her baby girl.
And if a new girlfriend and baby weren't enough, the "Pitch Perfect" star also launched her own clothing line. According to the R&R Club website, Wilson started the brand with Agruma, and their first release was a limited capsule collection with a $179 hooded sweatshirt and a pair of sweatpants to match for $149. In the description on the site, Wilson and Agruma note that the set was "made from the finest French Terry."
The actor has taken to her Instagram account several times to promote the limited collection with her 11.3 million followers, including on November 6. In the upload, Wilson and Agruma posed in their matching sets as they stood by a pool. "Happy Sunday! We're chilling having some R&R time!" Wilson wrote on the post, adding that the "comfy sweats" were "selling like hotcakes." But while sales are good, there has been some backlash.
Rebel Wilson promises new sizes in next collection
Rebel Wilson seems to be addressing the backlash against her R&R clothing line in the best way she knows how — on social media. After fans called out the "Pitch Perfect" star for not offering larger sizes, she posted a photo on her Instagram stories, where she could be seen rocking the set from the collection (per Us Weekly). Wilson raised her arms in the air and smiled, and she also included a blurb of text. "In success we are planning on doing more colors and sizes for R&R Club," she wrote in the first slide.
A second post included a link to her website as she wrote, "We are experimenting with this limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizes." She also involved fans and included a question box in her third post, asking what other colors they would be interested in.
Wilson announced the line with a video post on November 3. That post sparked much backlash after shoppers realized that the line only featured sizes XS through XL. "I see it only goes to an XL. How quickly you have forgotten," one person commented on the post. "Guess plus size folks can't be a part of your club?" another Instagram user asked. "I am a big fan, but I think you've missed the mark here. The inaccessible prices and sizes – why are you doing this??" one more chimed in. At least Wilson has taken the feedback to heart.