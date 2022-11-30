Which Selling Sunset Couple Is Your Favorite? - Exclusive Survey
"Selling Sunset" fans might slowly be becoming a lover of love like Heather Rae Young, as the show takes some time to follow the romantic lives of the girls of the Oppenheim Group. Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnett got married in the Season 2 finale, and Christine Quinn and Christian Richard pulled out all the stops in their wedding for the Season 3 finale.
In Season 5 and 6, fans got to experience a budding romance between Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald, as the two were shown going on a date and getting cozy by the pool. The relationship was left up in the air, though. "Micah and I still talk and we have a great relationship," she told Today. "TBD what happens with that. I don't want to spill too much."
And the office romance between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim got fans sailing on the J-Shell ship. Unfortunately, they also watched the relationship end. "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," Stause wrote on her Instagram stories (via BuzzFeed News). The pair has since proved that they remain great friends, even though they have moved on to other people. But what couple from the reality television series do Nicki Swift readers like the most?
Christine Quinn and Christian Richard is the favorite Selling Sunset couple
Of the 589 Nicki Swift readers who took our survey, Christine Quinn and Christian Richard have been determined the favorite couple of "Selling Sunset," with 145 votes. Although fans don't know much about the former entrepreneur, Quinn opened up to Women's Health Magazine about her relationship with her husband. "We love getting up and going with last-minute notice," she said, indicating that the two have the same spontaneous personality.
Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy came in second place with 127 votes. The two got married in September 2022. "Vanessa and Nick are over the moon and couldn't be more head over heels in love," a source told E! News. "They are so excited to start this new journey together." The Netflix show's fans got a sneak peek at their sweet long-distance relationship, as Hardy gave Villela a promise ring in Season 5, Episode 8.
And lastly, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa made the top three with 119 votes. The two haven't been shy about sharing their journey through their whirlwind romance, even taking to social media to clap back at haters. "No girl, It's called true love," Young tweeted, defending her relationship with El Moussa. "Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there." The two are currently expecting a baby.