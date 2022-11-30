Andy Cohen Details His Honest Reaction To Meghan Markle's Podcast Comments

It's been less than six months since Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast debuted on Spotify but she's already interviewed some of the industries' heaviest hitters. From Margaret Cho to Mariah Carey to Serena Williams, Markle's podcast has become a hub for A-listers who want to partake in deep, engaging, entertaining conversation. The latest batch of celebs to join Markle on "Archetypes" is Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, and Judd Apatow. During the November 29, 2022, episode, Markle and company covered an assortment of topics. But the one sound bite that's drawn attention is Markle's assertion that this taping wasn't the first time she and Cohen — who in addition to governing over the many iterations of the "Housewives" is also a seasoned host and presenter — met.

They'd actually met twice prior, once when she stopped by "Watch What Happens Live" with an actor friend, although she wasn't able to appear on the show. "I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn't get booked, Andy!" said Markle. Cohen then shared that he and his team had "forensically" tried to figure out if she'd tried to get on in the past. "If it turns out that Meghan Markle actually expressed an interest to be on 'Watch What Happens Live,' and we [said no], it is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show," replied Cohen (via Us Weekly). Now, Cohen has shared his thoughts on this exchange with Markle.