Anne Heche's Son Wins Big In Brutal Battle Over Her Estate

Homer Laffoon and James Tupper have been battling for months over who will get control over Heche's estate, which was reportedly worth $400,000, via Daily Mail. During multiple points in the court proceedings, things have become quite contentious.

It all started once Laffoon filed paperwork in the hopes of gaining control of his late mom's assets, in addition to requesting that a third-party guardian at litem be appointed to his minor brother, per Page Six. This prompted Tupper to file his own paperwork. In October, Tupper requested that the courts name him as his son's guardian, granting him control over any monetary inheritance. "As a minor, Atlas has no ability to hire legal representation to represent his interests in these proceedings," Tupper said in court, via Us Weekly. Later in the month, Tupper accused Laffoon of being "hostile" toward Atlas, and claimed that the younger brother "has no confidence in [Homer's] ability to meet his fiduciary obligations to Atlas," per Entertainment Tonight.

Now, a judge has ruled that Laffon be named the general executor of Heche's estate, according to People. "We believe the court reached the correct result this morning, both legally and equitably, and are glad to have this phase of the process behind us," said Brian Phillip's, Laffoon's legal representatives in a statement. "With Mr. Tupper's allegations and objections now resolved, we are hopeful the administration of the Estate can proceed without unnecessary complication."