Hoda Kotb Confirms Unfortunate Setback In Al Roker's Recovery

Hoda Kotb has given an update on Al Roker's condition amid the broadcast journalist's continued absence from his role on "Today." Roker's last appearance on the news program was in early November, leading to concern from fans as The US Sun reported. On November 18, the TV personality took to Instagram to share that he'd been hospitalized the week prior as a result of blood clots being detected in his leg and lungs. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," Roker wrote. "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

The viewers of "Today" have continued to miss watching Roker on the show, including when he was not present for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years, per TV Line. " As a lot of you have heard, Al's recovering, and he's recovering very well from a recent medical issue," Kotb said as she hosted the parade alongside Savannah Guthrie. "We just want to say we love you, Al. Wonder if you're watching, but we wish you a full recovery." A new announcement has revealed that Roker has sadly gone through another medical difficulty along his recovery journey.