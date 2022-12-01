Hoda Kotb Confirms Unfortunate Setback In Al Roker's Recovery
Hoda Kotb has given an update on Al Roker's condition amid the broadcast journalist's continued absence from his role on "Today." Roker's last appearance on the news program was in early November, leading to concern from fans as The US Sun reported. On November 18, the TV personality took to Instagram to share that he'd been hospitalized the week prior as a result of blood clots being detected in his leg and lungs. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," Roker wrote. "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."
The viewers of "Today" have continued to miss watching Roker on the show, including when he was not present for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years, per TV Line. " As a lot of you have heard, Al's recovering, and he's recovering very well from a recent medical issue," Kotb said as she hosted the parade alongside Savannah Guthrie. "We just want to say we love you, Al. Wonder if you're watching, but we wish you a full recovery." A new announcement has revealed that Roker has sadly gone through another medical difficulty along his recovery journey.
Hoda Kotb has shared that Al Roker has once again been hospitalized 'due to some complications'
Al Roker is still on the road to recovery following a second trip to the hospital. The well-loved weatherman's last Instagram post was an image of himself, his wife, TV journalist Deborah Roberts, and their three children posing for Thanksgiving selfies at home. Now, one of Roker's "Today" colleagues, Hoda Kotb, has shared an update on his status during a December 1 segment. The broadcaster explained that Roker had gone through "some complications" after being sent home from the hospital, so he had to swiftly return to receive medical attention. She then added that Roker "is in very good care."
"He's resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him," Kotb said. "Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes." While the audience of "Today" eagerly awaits Roker's return, his coworkers have additionally shown their support to him. Kotb stated that she and fellow "Today" anchor Craig Melvin had FaceTimed Roker to check in on him, and Roker offered a "big thumbs-up." Later on, she told co-host Jenna Bush Hager that Roker "seemed good" during their chat. Here's hoping that Roker has a smooth and speedy recovery from here on out.