Terry Bradshaw's Reality Series Reportedly Faces Sad Fate Amid His Recent Health Issues

NFL star and football analyst Terry Bradshaw wears many hats, including that of a reality television star. That being said, perhaps one of his biggest challenges thus far has been his cancer diagnosis. In October 2022, the former football star revealed on Fox Sports that the past few years had been challenging for him as he had dealt with not just one but two forms of cancer — bladder cancer and Merkel cell carcinoma, which is a form of skin cancer that's pretty rare. Bradshaw dealt with the disease privately before he announced the scary diagnosis to fans. "Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great, and over time I'm going to be back to where I normally am," he said on the show. He added that he appreciated "your prayers and your concern."

Terry and his wife, Tammy Bradshaw, also spoke about the star's diagnosis, sharing how much it affected them. In a "Today" segment, Tammy said that the news frightened her because of all the uncertainty regarding the future, but she tried to hold it together for her husband. The illnesses made the pair realize they shouldn't take life for granted. "We're going to go to Europe, going to go to Paris, going to go to wherever we want to go," Terry said after his clean bill of health.

But where's the one place they don't plan on going back to? Reality television.