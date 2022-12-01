Terry Bradshaw's Reality Series Reportedly Faces Sad Fate Amid His Recent Health Issues
NFL star and football analyst Terry Bradshaw wears many hats, including that of a reality television star. That being said, perhaps one of his biggest challenges thus far has been his cancer diagnosis. In October 2022, the former football star revealed on Fox Sports that the past few years had been challenging for him as he had dealt with not just one but two forms of cancer — bladder cancer and Merkel cell carcinoma, which is a form of skin cancer that's pretty rare. Bradshaw dealt with the disease privately before he announced the scary diagnosis to fans. "Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great, and over time I'm going to be back to where I normally am," he said on the show. He added that he appreciated "your prayers and your concern."
Terry and his wife, Tammy Bradshaw, also spoke about the star's diagnosis, sharing how much it affected them. In a "Today" segment, Tammy said that the news frightened her because of all the uncertainty regarding the future, but she tried to hold it together for her husband. The illnesses made the pair realize they shouldn't take life for granted. "We're going to go to Europe, going to go to Paris, going to go to wherever we want to go," Terry said after his clean bill of health.
But where's the one place they don't plan on going back to? Reality television.
The Bradshaw Bunch is dunzo
Despite the fact that "The Bradshaw Bunch" had been renewed for a third season, it appears as though the show won't go on — at least not for the time being. According to TMZ, Terry Bradshaw's family show was originally put on hold due to the football star's cancer diagnosis. The outlet reports that the family had planned to begin shooting the series last March, but those plans were thwarted amid Terry's health issues. Around that time, it was agreed that the Bradshaw family and E! News, the network that housed the series, would go their separate ways though no official cancellation announcement was issued.
The series enjoyed two seasons on air, running from 2020 until early 2022, before the third season got held up. The show followed the sports analyst, his wife, and their daughters as they dealt with their everyday lives mixed with a lot of comedy. As of this writing, the E! News website still has the show's page up and it includes plenty of content for fans of the show, including clips, recaps, and catch-up sessions with different members of the family.
According to TV Insider, executive producer Jason Ehrlich originally had the idea for the show. "He met my daughters for the first time. He just watched the girls and saw how they would handle themselves around me and how much fun we had together," Bradshaw explained. "He said, 'Man, that would make a great reality show." Sadly, all good things must come to an end.