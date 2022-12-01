Dead To Me Co-Star Praises Christina Applegate's Selflessness Amid MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate, who has enjoyed a long, decorated acting career, revealed in 2021 that she'd been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), an illness that affects a person's brain, nerves, and spinal cord, according to Mayo Clinic. "Hi, friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate tweeted at the time. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."
In 2022, the actor revealed to The New York Times that the symptoms of the disease, which can include numb and tingling limbs, surfaced years before she got diagnosed. "I wish I had paid attention," shared Applegate. "But who was I to know?" Her most recent project, "Dead To Me," where she stars as Jen Harding, had to cease production for five months in order to accommodate her treatment. However, even when Applegate returned, she had a difficult time on the set, leading production to consider scrapping the show's third season, according to Variety. The actor believed that MS would torpedo her acting career altogether.
Ultimately, Applegate pushed through and the final season of "Dead To Me" is currently on Netflix. Now, one of her co-stars on the show has offered Applegate's fans some extra insight into her demeanor while filming.
Diana Maria Riva applauds Christina Applegate's work ethic and kindness
Diana Maria Riva recently appeared on The Adam Corolla Show to talk about "Dead to Me." When asked to give an update on Christina Applegate amid her MS diagnosis, Riva had nothing but good things to say about Applegate's work ethic and determined spirit. "Whatever she starts, she finishes ... She's a trooper," Riva said. The actor also revealed that they both tackled working through illnesses, family deaths, and, of course, the coronavirus pandemic over the course of the show's three seasons. "It wasn't easy," the actor admitted. "But she's tough. She's strong. She's doing it."
When Carolla cited Applegate's physical condition while receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Riva expounded further. "She has been through a lot ... even when she might be going through something, she's there to support you, she's there to uplift you," the actor shared about Applegate. "She reached out to me before I got to see [the third season], and said "Watch the series. You're wonderful." Riva also acknowledged her co-star's "wonderful, crass sense of humor" that made filming a lot easier and funnier. "She's good people, inside and out," Riva said.
Riva isn't the only one who thinks highly of Applegate. According to Entertainment Tonight, several of her fellow "Dead To Me" co-stars have also sung her praises, including Linda Cardellini. "She's just so incredible ... to work with her is a gift," Cardellini said of Applegate.