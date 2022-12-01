Dead To Me Co-Star Praises Christina Applegate's Selflessness Amid MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate, who has enjoyed a long, decorated acting career, revealed in 2021 that she'd been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), an illness that affects a person's brain, nerves, and spinal cord, according to Mayo Clinic. "Hi, friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate tweeted at the time. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

In 2022, the actor revealed to The New York Times that the symptoms of the disease, which can include numb and tingling limbs, surfaced years before she got diagnosed. "I wish I had paid attention," shared Applegate. "But who was I to know?" Her most recent project, "Dead To Me," where she stars as Jen Harding, had to cease production for five months in order to accommodate her treatment. However, even when Applegate returned, she had a difficult time on the set, leading production to consider scrapping the show's third season, according to Variety. The actor believed that MS would torpedo her acting career altogether.

Ultimately, Applegate pushed through and the final season of "Dead To Me" is currently on Netflix. Now, one of her co-stars on the show has offered Applegate's fans some extra insight into her demeanor while filming.