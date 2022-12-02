The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Megha Thakur

Social media star Megha Thakur has sadly passed away at the age of 21. The public figure's parents announced the news through a post on Thakur's Instagram account on November 29. They revealed that Thakur had died "suddenly and unexpectedly" before mentioning Thakur's affection for her fans. "It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours," Thakur's parents wrote alongside a picture of their daughter. "Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing." The couple also shared that a funeral service would be held for Thakur on November 29.

Fans and fellow influencers offered their condolences in the comments section. "My dearest Megha, this is absolutely devastating. Sending your family so much love. I'm so truly saddened by the loss of a creative genius," TikToker Stephanie Valentine, aka Glamzilla, wrote. Additionally, video creator Jackie Wyers stated, "I am so sorry for your loss. Megha is beautiful inside and out." At the time of her passing, Thakur had over 1 million followers between her TikTok and Instagram accounts, which both delivered positive, heartfelt messages to audiences.