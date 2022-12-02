The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Megha Thakur
Social media star Megha Thakur has sadly passed away at the age of 21. The public figure's parents announced the news through a post on Thakur's Instagram account on November 29. They revealed that Thakur had died "suddenly and unexpectedly" before mentioning Thakur's affection for her fans. "It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours," Thakur's parents wrote alongside a picture of their daughter. "Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing." The couple also shared that a funeral service would be held for Thakur on November 29.
Fans and fellow influencers offered their condolences in the comments section. "My dearest Megha, this is absolutely devastating. Sending your family so much love. I'm so truly saddened by the loss of a creative genius," TikToker Stephanie Valentine, aka Glamzilla, wrote. Additionally, video creator Jackie Wyers stated, "I am so sorry for your loss. Megha is beautiful inside and out." At the time of her passing, Thakur had over 1 million followers between her TikTok and Instagram accounts, which both delivered positive, heartfelt messages to audiences.
Megha Thakur used her platform to spread encouragement to followers
Following Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur's sudden and tragic death, her legacy is an impactful one. The social media influencer actively posted on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, and she often preached messages promoting confidence, body positivity and self-love to her fans. In one video clip she shared on TikTok in March 2022, Thakur told social media users, "The SECOND I began walking with confidence, I actually started going places." In another from 2020, she danced to Megan Thee Stallion's hit song "Body" and wrote the caption, "All bodies are beautiful, all bodies are beautiful. #bodypositivity."
Upon the news of her death being made public, the Western Gazette wrote that Thakur had studied computer science at Western University in the fall of 2021. Furthermore, the news site revealed that Thakur had given back by modeling in a CAISA fashion show, which gathers funds for Children's Health Foundation. There have been reports speculating that Thakur passed away as a result of a car accident in Ontario, per the Daily Record, although this claim has not been confirmed. Thakur's last TikTok post from November 18 showed her strutting down a New York City sidewalk with the inspiring caption, "YOU'RE in charge of your destiny. Remember that #confidence #selflove."