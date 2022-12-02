Which Real Housewife Has The Worst Taste In Men? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

The "Real Housewives" franchise is fraught with relationship drama. Suffice it to say, the housewives haven't had much luck when it comes to romance.

Camille and Kelsey Grammer argued about living locations, and later divorced after it was revealed that Kelsey was having an affair. Vicki Gunvalson's rocky relationship with Brooks Ayers ended after finding out Ayer faked a cancer diagnosis. Phaedra Parks married — and subsequently divorced — ex-convict Apollo Nida, who later went back to prison. In a cameo appearance on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Nida claimed that his ex-wife "left him to rot" while he was going through legal troubles. "Phaedra paid every one of his legal bills and, because of his guilt, he still went to prison," a source told Page Six, denying the accusations Nida made.

Sometimes, relationship failures can lead to remorse and guilt for the ladies of the Bravo show. "In hindsight I wish I would have worked harder on the marriage," Gunvalson told HuffPost about her divorce from her husband Donn. "We just drifted apart and couldn't figure out a way to get back together." All that being said, which housewife do Nicki Swift readers believe is the unluckiest when it comes to love?