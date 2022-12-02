Which Real Housewife Has The Worst Taste In Men? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey
The "Real Housewives" franchise is fraught with relationship drama. Suffice it to say, the housewives haven't had much luck when it comes to romance.
Camille and Kelsey Grammer argued about living locations, and later divorced after it was revealed that Kelsey was having an affair. Vicki Gunvalson's rocky relationship with Brooks Ayers ended after finding out Ayer faked a cancer diagnosis. Phaedra Parks married — and subsequently divorced — ex-convict Apollo Nida, who later went back to prison. In a cameo appearance on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Nida claimed that his ex-wife "left him to rot" while he was going through legal troubles. "Phaedra paid every one of his legal bills and, because of his guilt, he still went to prison," a source told Page Six, denying the accusations Nida made.
Sometimes, relationship failures can lead to remorse and guilt for the ladies of the Bravo show. "In hindsight I wish I would have worked harder on the marriage," Gunvalson told HuffPost about her divorce from her husband Donn. "We just drifted apart and couldn't figure out a way to get back together." All that being said, which housewife do Nicki Swift readers believe is the unluckiest when it comes to love?
Nicki Swift readers say Porsha Williams has the worst taste in men
Nicki Swift readers believe Porsha Williams has the worst taste in men, receiving 154 votes out of the 595 readers who took our survey. In 2013, Williams' ex-husband Kordell Stewart was dubbed the worst husband of the "Real Housewives" franchise by Entertainment Weekly. The reality television star has also been linked to R. Kelly. In her memoir, she stated she was "looking for love in the wrong places" (via Variety), as she would always find herself ignoring the red flags in men.
Teresa Giudice came in second place with 113 votes. She was married to her husband Joe for 20 years but within those two decades, it's been anything but easy-going. Throughout their marriage, there were multiple cheating allegations and even prison time for tax fraud. The relationship ultimately ended after Joe was deported to Italy.
Finally, Bethenny Frankel came in third for having the worst taste in men, receiving 99 votes in the survey. The author has been divorced twice — the second divorce lasting eight years in legal battles. She has also been linked to Alex Rodriguez and "Modern Family's" Eric Stonestreet. But with the many failed relationships, she's seemingly found the one in Paul Bernon. "We are married already," she said on "Watch What Happens Live," adding, "We are partners in basically everything."