Houston Police Announce Major Development In The Investigation Of Takeoff's Tragic Death

After a month of investigating, Houston authorities have finally made an arrest in the tragic shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. According to a report from NBC News, Patrick Clark was taken into custody on at least one charge of murder. Shortly after the arrest was made, Stg. Michael Burrow of the Houston Police Department confirmed the news in a press conference. "We were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, and that's why he's being charged with murder," he explained. In addition to Clark's arrest, court documents revealed that his bond was set at $1 million due to Clark being considered a "flight risk," per CNN. The hefty amount and classification stemmed from the suspect applying for an expedited passport and carrying a "large amount of cash money" before being taken in.

The news of Clark's arrest came a few days after police charged Cameron Joshua with being connected to Takeoff's death. "We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case. We are continuing our investigation into the death of Takeoff," said prosecutor Matt Gilliam in a statement to reporters (via The Associated Press). While Joshua's lawyer denied his involvement in the shocking incident, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner doubled down on his arrest in a statement to the media. "He was there on the scene, and he was in possession of a weapon. He's a felon," he said, per UPI.