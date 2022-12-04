Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell's SNL Reunion Has Fans Reminiscing

You can always count on Twitter to appreciate a good dose of nostalgia, and Kenan and Kel's reunion was no different. Following the episode, fans of the hit Nickelodeon show took to the platform to express their delight about Kenan Thompson and Kel Mithchell's reunion.

"This Kenan and Kelly skit got me cryingggggg. But oh man. Kenan and Kel together again. It's like our childhood all over again.," tweeted one fan. "My millennial heart is so happy to see Kenan and Kel in a sketch together," tweeted another fan. "They brought KENAN and KEL to SNL oh my god !!!!!!!!!!!!!," said writer and stand-up comic Meghan Hughes. Meanwhile, WWE Analyst Ryan Satin tweeted what everyone was thinking: "Kenan and Kel haven't really aged."

Unfortunately, not all of the tweets were quite as celebratory. Many expressed sadness over late rapper Coolio, who performed the original "Kenan and Kel" theme song. "D***, wish Coolio could have made it smh," tweeted one fan. "The 'Kenan and Kel' reboot skit reminds me that we lost Coolio this year," tweeted another. "You know what's sad about this? You KNOW Coolio should've been in this. Unfortunately, #SNL came up with this about 3 months too late," wrote another fan.