Natalie Portman Speaks Out Against The 'Re-Emergence Of Antisemitism'

Natalie Portman is speaking up about the alarming trend of antisemitism in America today as more celebrities and other high-profile public figures join in perpetuating hate against the Jewish community. After drawing significant backlash for his antisemitic tweets last October — in which he threatened to go "death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE" — rapper Kanye "Ye" West continued to push anti-Jewish rhetoric by openly praising Adolf Hitler in a viral new interview. "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," Ye said (via Rolling Stone). "Also, Hitler was born Christian." He also publicly defended the Nazis, saying he doesn't like the word "evil" next to the fascist group. "I love Jewish people," he stressed. "But I also love Nazis."

Basketball star Kyrie Irving also recently drew ire and was suspended for promoting a film on Twitter that was criticized as antisemitic. When asked by the press whether he considers himself as one, the Brooklyn Nets star — who also lost his deal with Nike as a result of his controversial tweet — said (via NBC News), "I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That's where I sit." He later added, "I cannot be anti-semitic if I know where I come from."

Now, Portman, a proud Jew, has broken her silence on the matter and issued a statement condemning the recent incidents of hate speech against her people.