Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Following Disastrous Eras Tour Presale

Hell hath no fury like a Taylor Swift fan scorned. Thousands of Swifties are still livid over the disastrous ticketing of the singer's upcoming "The Eras" tour, and now a group of fans is suing Ticketmaster for making the process tough for everyone.

After pre-sales for a handful of dates kickstarted on Ticketmaster in November 2022, fans were quick to point out a lack of planning on the company's part. Problems began almost immediately. Aside from the site crashing, thousands of Swifties complained about long wait times and dynamic pricing, which made some of the most coveted tickets less accessible. The debacle even caught the attention of several politicians, triggering a U.S. Senate antitrust hearing.

Ticketmaster, for their part, issued a lengthy apology on their site. The company explained that while they predicted record demand for Swift's tour, measures put into place were not enough to keep up with the unprecedented number of fans vying for tickets. "We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets," the company said, adding that a "staggering number of bot attacks" and "fans who didn't have codes" were responsible for the issues with their site. Over the course of ticketing, they revealed that they had "3.5 billion total system requests – 4x our previous peak." Despite their explanation, fans still want to take the company to court.