Nicki Swift Unveils Fans' Favorite Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duo - Exclusive Survey

In a survey completed by nearly 587 participants, Nicki Swift found that 252 of them (or 42.93%) voted mother and daughter Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson as their favorite Hollywood mother-daughter duo.

"A mother-daughter bond is very different," Hawn once told People. "When I had Wyatt – my third, Kurt's and mine – [Kate] came to the hospital. She was 7, and she came up to me: 'Mommy, I'm so happy I'm your only girl.' I said, 'I'm so happy too, honey,'" she recalled. "As we grow older together, I can't express the amount of love, joy, laughter, sadness we share. She understands me. I understand her. We're girls. We share everything. She's, like, the greatest," Hawn gushed. And by everything, she does mean everything! According to Hudson, Hawn had a front-row seat when she gave birth to her children. "Oh, she was like in my vagina. I mean, it was like you couldn't. — a mother could not get more inside of a birthing vagina than my mother, and she had these like reading glasses on that had lights on," Hudson once joked. "Having mommy there, as funny as it is, was really special," she carefully added.

Other celeb mother-daughter duos in the running included Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith with 15.50% of the votes, Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz with 15.16% of the votes, modeling duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber with 14.82% of the votes, and Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson 11.58%.