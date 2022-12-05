Aaron Carter's Family Has One Request For The Future Of His Estate

Aaron Carter died without a will, and since he was unmarried, everything from his estate will go to his 1-year-old son, Prince, whom he shared with fiancée Melanie Martin. Documents estimate that the value of Cater's estate is $550,000, TMZ reports. His mother, Jane Carter, said that the family wants to leave everything to Prince primarily to take care of Aaron's son, but also to avoid any in-fighting and because the family doesn't need the money. Jane said that the family has never met Prince and would like to be part of his life.

For Martin, this arrangement works. She told Us Weekly that she would like to have the Carter family feel closer to their nephew and grandson. "I don't want any problems or stress over Aaron's estate," she said. "I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron's legacy to live on." Martin added, "I don't want any bad blood with Aaron's family. Whoever wants to be in Prince's life can be in Prince's life."

However, Martin hasn't commented on how she feels about not being invited to Aaron's ceremony in the Florida Keys, where his family will spread his remains. "Since they are not inviting her to the memorial to spread his ashes, she is going to have her own memorial for Aaron with her family, their son Prince and some of Aaron's true friends," an insider told Us Weekly.