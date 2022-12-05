Nick Cannon Pens Heart-Wrenching Tribute To Late Son On First Anniversary Of His Death

Nick Cannon has 10 living children, but he's actually a father to 11. Nick lost his 5-month old son Zen Cannon to brain cancer in December 2021. Cannon first shared the heart-wrenching news on his now-cancelled talk show. "Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor. Brain cancer," NIck shared during the broadcast. Originally, Nick took Zen — whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott — to the doctor for a suspected sinus infection. "It sounded like he had fluid in his lungs, like a sinus infection or something," Nick shared with People.

However, after Nick noted that Zen's head was "growing too quickly," he took him back in and received the devastating diagnosis. And as Nick revealed during his show, Zen's health worsened by Thanksgiving 2021. Following Zen's passing, Nick appeared on the "Today" show and spoke about his state of mind when making the announcement. "This was probably the most delicate and the most precious thing I've ever had to talk about, and I didn't know how to talk about it," he shared. "As much as there was such an outpouring of love, there was a lot of fear and obviously some hurt," he added.

Now, one year after Zen's passing, Nick Cannon has penned a heartbreaking tribute to his son.