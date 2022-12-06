Why Kelly Preston Once Called Out Kirstie Alley

Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley has died after quietly battling cancer, her family confirmed in a statement on social media. She was 71 years old. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Alley's kids True and Lillie Parker — with her former husband Parker Stevenson — wrote on Instagram. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Aside from her role as Rebecca Howe in NBC's hit sitcom "Cheers," Alley was known for starring in the 1987 romance comedy "Look Who's Talking" opposite John Travolta. The film spawned two sequels — "Look Who's Talking Too" in 1990 and "Look Who's Talking Now" in 1993. In his touching tribute to Alley, Travolta remembered his late co-star as "one of the most special relationships I've ever had." He added, "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Despite being married, Alley admitted she developed romantic feelings for Travolta while working on the trilogy. "He is sort of the love of my life," she said of her leading man in 2013 (via ABC News). "Of course, there's this one little glitch." She confessed that she was hung up on Travolta, even after he got married to late actor Kelly Preston in 1999, and that this led to a conflict between her and Preston.