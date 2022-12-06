Why Kelly Preston Once Called Out Kirstie Alley
Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley has died after quietly battling cancer, her family confirmed in a statement on social media. She was 71 years old. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Alley's kids True and Lillie Parker — with her former husband Parker Stevenson — wrote on Instagram. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."
Aside from her role as Rebecca Howe in NBC's hit sitcom "Cheers," Alley was known for starring in the 1987 romance comedy "Look Who's Talking" opposite John Travolta. The film spawned two sequels — "Look Who's Talking Too" in 1990 and "Look Who's Talking Now" in 1993. In his touching tribute to Alley, Travolta remembered his late co-star as "one of the most special relationships I've ever had." He added, "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."
Despite being married, Alley admitted she developed romantic feelings for Travolta while working on the trilogy. "He is sort of the love of my life," she said of her leading man in 2013 (via ABC News). "Of course, there's this one little glitch." She confessed that she was hung up on Travolta, even after he got married to late actor Kelly Preston in 1999, and that this led to a conflict between her and Preston.
Kirstie Alley said Kelly Preston confronted her for flirting with John Travolta
In 2018, Kirstie Alley spoke at length about how she fell in love with John Travolta while working on their film "Look Who's Talking" in the late 1980s. Appearing on the "Dan Wootton Interview" podcast, the "Cheers" alum confessed that not sleeping with Travolta was challenging for her. "[It was] the hardest decision I've ever made because I was madly in love with him," said Alley, adding that the feeling was "mutual." But while their relationship wasn't at all sexual, she believed what they had was worse. "I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time," she said.
Alley realized she needed to move on after Travolta's late wife, Kelly Preston (who also died of cancer), confronted her for flirting with the actor. "Kelly came up to me, and they were married then, and she said, 'Erm, why are you flirting with my husband?'" recalled Alley. "And that was, sort of, when I had to make a decision, and that was pretty much the end of that." Despite their romantic history, Alley said she and Travolta eventually became good friends. She also became close to Preston over the years, describing Travolta's wife as her BFF. "We had to evolve into friends, and now his wife is my best girlfriend," she said during a "Good Morning America" appearance with Travolta in 2013 (via Us Weekly). "That's how it evolved, right?"